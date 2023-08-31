On Thursday, Qinwen Zheng (No. 23 in the world) faces Kaia Kanepi (No. 133) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Compared to the underdog Kanepi (+260), Zheng is the favorite (-350) to advance to the Round of 32.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 77.8% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Kaia Kanepi -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

Qinwen Zheng vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Zheng defeated Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-0.

Kanepi came out on top 6-4, 6-4 versus Barbora Strycova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Zheng has played 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Zheng has played 34 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.1 games per match while winning 55.1% of games.

In the past 12 months, Kanepi has competed in 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 47.5% of the games. She averages 23.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

In 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, Kanepi has averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 49.1% of those games.

This is the first time that Zheng and Kanepi have matched up in the last five years.

