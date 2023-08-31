Check out the injury report for the Connecticut Sun (24-11), which currently has two players listed, as the Sun ready for their matchup against the Phoenix Mercury (9-26) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Sun won on Sunday 83-68 against the Sparks.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 2 1 0

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas leads her squad in both rebounds (9.9) and assists (8.1) per contest, and also puts up 15.9 points. At the other end, she averages 1.9 steals (third in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner averages a team-leading 18 points per contest. She is also posting 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Tiffany Hayes averages 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman is posting 8.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Rebecca Allen puts up 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Sun vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -12.5 156.5

