Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Stan Wawrinka are scheduled to meet in the Round of 64 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31.

You can watch ESPN to see Wawrinka try to knock out Etcheverry.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Etcheverry vs. Wawrinka Matchup Info

Etcheverry is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 133-ranked Otto Virtanen in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Etcheverry was defeated by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (3-6, 3-6) on August 15 in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Wawrinka advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 44-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Wawrinka suffered defeat in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 17, when he lost 4-6, 2-6 to Max Purcell.

Etcheverry and Wawrinka competed in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon on July 6, 2023. Wawrinka took the victory 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Wawrinka and Etcheverry have squared off in four total sets, with Wawrinka winning three sets and Etcheverry claiming one of them.

Wawrinka and Etcheverry have squared off in 37 total games, with Wawrinka securing the win in 22 games and Etcheverry claiming 15.

Etcheverry vs. Wawrinka Odds and Probabilities

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Stan Wawrinka +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 41.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.5

