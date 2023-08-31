Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Stan Wawrinka are scheduled to meet in the Round of 64 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31.
You can watch ESPN to see Wawrinka try to knock out Etcheverry.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Etcheverry vs. Wawrinka Matchup Info
- Etcheverry is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 133-ranked Otto Virtanen in Tuesday's Round of 128.
- Etcheverry was defeated by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (3-6, 3-6) on August 15 in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Wawrinka advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 44-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday.
- Wawrinka suffered defeat in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 17, when he lost 4-6, 2-6 to Max Purcell.
- Etcheverry and Wawrinka competed in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon on July 6, 2023. Wawrinka took the victory 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- Wawrinka and Etcheverry have squared off in four total sets, with Wawrinka winning three sets and Etcheverry claiming one of them.
- Wawrinka and Etcheverry have squared off in 37 total games, with Wawrinka securing the win in 22 games and Etcheverry claiming 15.
Etcheverry vs. Wawrinka Odds and Probabilities
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Stan Wawrinka
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|41.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.