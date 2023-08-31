Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ranked No. 34) takes on Stan Wawrinka (No. 49).
In this Round of 64 match versus Etcheverry (+240), Wawrinka is favored with -350 odds.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Stan Wawrinka
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|41.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.5
Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights
- Etcheverry is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 133-ranked Otto Virtanen in Tuesday's Round of 128.
- Wawrinka won 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 versus Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Etcheverry has played 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.7 games per match (32.4 in best-of-five matches).
- On hard courts, Etcheverry has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 22.6 games per match (31.5 in best-of-five matches) while winning 47.6% of games.
- In his 45 matches in the past year across all court types, Wawrinka is averaging 26.2 games per match (42.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 52.2% of those games.
- Wawrinka is averaging 25.2 games per match (52.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set through 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- On July 6, 2023, Etcheverry and Wawrinka met in the Wimbledon Round of 64. Wawrinka secured the win 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- Wawrinka and Etcheverry have competed in four sets against on another, with Wawrinka winning three of them.
- Wawrinka has taken 22 games (59.5% win rate) against Etcheverry, who has claimed 15 games.
- In one match between Etcheverry and Wawrinka, they have played 37 games and four sets per match on average.
