In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ranked No. 34) takes on Stan Wawrinka (No. 49).

In this Round of 64 match versus Etcheverry (+240), Wawrinka is favored with -350 odds.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 77.8% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Stan Wawrinka +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 41.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.5

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights

Etcheverry is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 133-ranked Otto Virtanen in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Wawrinka won 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 versus Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Etcheverry has played 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.7 games per match (32.4 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Etcheverry has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 22.6 games per match (31.5 in best-of-five matches) while winning 47.6% of games.

In his 45 matches in the past year across all court types, Wawrinka is averaging 26.2 games per match (42.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 52.2% of those games.

Wawrinka is averaging 25.2 games per match (52.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set through 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On July 6, 2023, Etcheverry and Wawrinka met in the Wimbledon Round of 64. Wawrinka secured the win 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Wawrinka and Etcheverry have competed in four sets against on another, with Wawrinka winning three of them.

Wawrinka has taken 22 games (59.5% win rate) against Etcheverry, who has claimed 15 games.

In one match between Etcheverry and Wawrinka, they have played 37 games and four sets per match on average.

