In the game between the NC State Wolfpack and UConn Huskies on Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Wolfpack to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Looking to bet on NC State vs. UConn? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UConn vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction UConn (+14) Under (46.5) NC State 29 UConn 16

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UConn Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Huskies won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover four times.

UConn had an ATS record of 3-2 as underdogs of 14 points or greater last season.

Huskies games hit the over four out of 13 times last season.

Last season, UConn's games resulted in an average scoring total of 48.4, which is 1.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

NC State Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wolfpack have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Wolfpack covered four times in 13 games with a spread last season.

NC State won once ATS (1-2) when favored by 14 points or more last year.

Last season, five of Wolfpack games went over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 1.7 fewer than the average total in last season's NC State contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huskies vs. Wolfpack 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC State 24.3 19.2 30.6 15.3 18 25.2 UConn 19.4 26.2 22.8 18.5 16.8 33.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.