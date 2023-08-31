The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) are a massive 14.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 against the UConn Huskies (0-0). The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the outing.

NC State ranked 106th in total offense this year (339.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 339.8 yards allowed per game. UConn was a bottom-25 scoring offense last year, ranking 17th-worst with 19.4 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 62nd in the FBS (26.2 points allowed per game).

UConn vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

NC State vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline NC State -14.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -750 +500

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Huskies had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs last season.

A total of four of UConn games last year went over the point total.

UConn was an underdog 10 times last season and won three of those games.

UConn had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +500 or more by sportsbooks last season.

UConn Stats Leaders

Victor Rosa put up big numbers on the ground last season, rushing for 635 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.

Zion Turner played 13 games last year, and aired it out for 1,408 passing yards, nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 57.8% completion percentage.

When he wasn't moving the ball through the air, Turner scrambled for 262 yards (20.2 yards per game) and one touchdown.

DeVontae Houston assisted the offense by running for 578 yards (44.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Aaron Turner was targeted 72 times leading to 57 receptions, 528 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense Jackson Mitchell, who was on the field for 13 games, collected 100 tackles, 7.0 TFL, four sacks, and one interception.

On defense, Brandon Bouyer-Randle delivered 1.0 sack to go with 6.0 TFL, 75 tackles, and two interceptions.

Durante Jones helped on defense with one interception to go along with 69 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended in 13 games.

Ian Swenson was a big contributor on D last season, with one interception to go with 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

