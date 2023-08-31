The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) hit the road to play the UConn Huskies (0-0) at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

On defense, NC State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 11th-best by giving up only 19.2 points per game. It ranked 94th on offense (24.3 points per game). UConn ranked 10th-worst in total offense (302.9 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 69th with 380.1 yards allowed per contest.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

UConn vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

UConn vs. NC State Key Statistics (2022)

UConn NC State 302.9 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.8 (92nd) 380.1 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.9 (26th) 190.9 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.8 (110th) 112 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.1 (74th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

UConn Stats Leaders (2022)

Zion Turner connected on 57.8% of his passes and threw for 1,408 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Turner also helped on the ground, collecting one touchdown on 20.2 yards per game.

Victor Rosa averaged 48.8 rushing yards per game and accumulated 11 rushing touchdowns.

DeVontae Houston rushed for 578 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Aaron Turner averaged 40.6 receiving yards and collected three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Kevens Clercius caught 24 passes last season on his way to 288 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Justin Joly played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 250 receiving yards (19.2 ypg) last season.

NC State Stats Leaders (2022)

Devin Leary had a passing stat line last year of 1,265 yards with a 61.1% completion rate (118-for-193), 11 touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 97.3 yards per game.

Jordan Houston picked up 544 rushing yards (41.8 per game) last season. In the receiving game, he made 25 catches for 213 yards and one score.

Demie Sumo ran for 305 yards on 55 carries (23.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Thayer Thomas grabbed 57 passes (on 89 targets) for 642 yards (49.4 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Devin Carter also impressed receiving last season. He collected 25 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 50 times.

Keyon Lesane grabbed 31 passes on 56 targets for 342 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.3 receiving yards per game.

