UConn vs. NC State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) play the UConn Huskies (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Wolfpack are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the NC State vs. UConn matchup.
UConn vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
UConn vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-14.5)
|46.5
|-750
|+500
|DraftKings
|NC State (-15)
|46.5
|-700
|+500
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+500
|-714
|Tipico
|NC State (-14.5)
|-
|-700
|+500
UConn vs. NC State Betting Trends
- UConn covered nine times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.
- The Huskies covered the spread three times last season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
- NC State won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- The Wolfpack covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
