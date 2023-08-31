The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) play the UConn Huskies (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Wolfpack are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the NC State vs. UConn matchup.

UConn vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UConn vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. NC State Betting Trends

UConn covered nine times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

The Huskies covered the spread three times last season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

NC State won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Wolfpack covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.