In Thursday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Yafan Wang, the No. 114-ranked player, will play Katie Boulter (ranked No. 61).

Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Wang vs. Boulter Matchup Info

Wang defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Boulter took down Diane Parry 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Wang hasn't squared off against Boulter in the past five years.

Wang vs. Boulter Odds and Probabilities

Yafan Wang Katie Boulter -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

