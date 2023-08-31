Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In Thursday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Yafan Wang, the No. 114-ranked player, will play Katie Boulter (ranked No. 61).
Watch along on ESPN as Boulter looks to knock off Wang.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Wang vs. Boulter Matchup Info
- Wang defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Boulter took down Diane Parry 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Wang hasn't squared off against Boulter in the past five years.
Wang vs. Boulter Odds and Probabilities
|Yafan Wang
|Katie Boulter
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.