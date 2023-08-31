Katie Boulter (No. 61) will take on Yafan Wang (No. 114) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.

Wang is favored (-175) in this match, compared to the underdog Boulter, who is +135.

Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yafan Wang has a 63.6% chance to win.

Yafan Wang Katie Boulter -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights

Wang is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Boulter reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 88-ranked Diane Parry 6-4, 6-0 on Tuesday.

In her four matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wang has played an average of 15.8 games.

In her four matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wang has played an average of 15.8 games.

In the past year, Boulter has competed in 31 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.6% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Boulter has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.1 games per match and 10.5 games per set while winning 53.0% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Wang and Boulter have not competed against each other.

