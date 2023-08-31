Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Katie Boulter (No. 61) will take on Yafan Wang (No. 114) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.
Wang is favored (-175) in this match, compared to the underdog Boulter, who is +135.
Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yafan Wang has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Yafan Wang
|Katie Boulter
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.9
Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights
- Wang is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia in Tuesday's Round of 128.
- Boulter reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 88-ranked Diane Parry 6-4, 6-0 on Tuesday.
- In her four matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wang has played an average of 15.8 games.
- In her four matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wang has played an average of 15.8 games.
- In the past year, Boulter has competed in 31 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.6% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 10.1 games per set.
- Boulter has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.1 games per match and 10.5 games per set while winning 53.0% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Wang and Boulter have not competed against each other.
