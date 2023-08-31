Yanina Wickmayer vs. Madison Keys: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Yanina Wickmayer and Madison Keys are scheduled to square off in the Round of 64 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31.
Catch the action on ESPN as Keys looks to knock out Wickmayer.
Yanina Wickmayer vs. Madison Keys Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Wickmayer vs. Keys Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Wickmayer took down Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-4.
- In her most recent tournament, the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Wickmayer lost in a round of 16 to No. 99-ranked Tamara Korpatsch, 0-4 (retired) on August 3.
- Keys took home the win 6-2, 6-4 versus Arantxa Rus in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Keys played Elise Mertens in the round of 64 and was eliminated 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- This is the first time that Wickmayer and Keys have matched up against each other in the last five years.
Wickmayer vs. Keys Odds and Probabilities
|Yanina Wickmayer
|Madison Keys
|+340
|Odds to Win Match
|-500
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|22.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|83.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|41
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59
