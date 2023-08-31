Yanina Wickmayer and Madison Keys are scheduled to square off in the Round of 64 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31.

Catch the action on ESPN as Keys looks to knock out Wickmayer.

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Madison Keys Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Wickmayer vs. Keys Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Wickmayer took down Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-4.

In her most recent tournament, the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Wickmayer lost in a round of 16 to No. 99-ranked Tamara Korpatsch, 0-4 (retired) on August 3.

Keys took home the win 6-2, 6-4 versus Arantxa Rus in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Keys played Elise Mertens in the round of 64 and was eliminated 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.

This is the first time that Wickmayer and Keys have matched up against each other in the last five years.

Wickmayer vs. Keys Odds and Probabilities

Yanina Wickmayer Madison Keys +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 41 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59

