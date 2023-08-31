In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup of No. 17-ranked Madison Keys against No. 85 Yanina Wickmayer.

Keys is the favorite (-500) in this match, compared to the underdog Wickmayer, who is +340.

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Madison Keys Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has an 83.3% chance to win.

Yanina Wickmayer Madison Keys +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 41 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

Wickmayer is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Vera Zvonareva in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Keys came out on top 6-2, 6-4 against Arantxa Rus in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 19 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Wickmayer has played 20.0 games per match and won 54.5% of them.

In her 13 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wickmayer has played an average of 18.7 games.

Keys is averaging 20.0 games per match in her 47 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.7% of those games.

Keys is averaging 19.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Wickmayer and Keys have played in the last five years.

