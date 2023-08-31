Thursday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (59-74) against the New York Yankees (65-68) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-8) to the mound, while Matt Manning (5-4) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 42 out of the 76 games, or 55.3%, in which they've been favored.

New York is 36-24 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 562 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule