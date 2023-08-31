The New York Yankees will look to Gleyber Torres for continued offensive production when they take the field against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream:

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 189 total home runs.

New York ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .402.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.228).

New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 562 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Yankees' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

New York has a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.236).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Clarke Schmidt (8-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Schmidt has collected four quality starts this year.

Schmidt will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Rays L 3-0 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers - Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros - Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros - Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning

