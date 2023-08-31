As they try to secure the series sweep on Thursday, August 31, Clarke Schmidt will take the mound for the New York Yankees (65-68) as they take on the Detroit Tigers (59-74), who will counter with Matt Manning. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +105 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-8, 4.51 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 3.80 ERA)

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 42, or 55.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 37-28 (56.9%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have won in 44, or 41.1%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 37-56 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+120) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210)

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

