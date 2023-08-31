Player props are listed for Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the New York Yankees visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-8) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Schmidt will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 26 6.2 6 3 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 5.2 4 2 2 8 2 at Braves Aug. 14 2.1 9 8 8 3 2 at White Sox Aug. 8 5.1 4 1 1 7 1 vs. Astros Aug. 3 5.0 4 2 2 4 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI (136 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .273/.341/.463 on the season.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has collected 73 hits with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .263/.392/.615 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .231/.315/.438 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 87 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .285/.348/.528 so far this year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

