Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A match between Yibing Wu (No. 86) and Alex de Minaur (No. 13) is scheduled for Thursday, August 31 as part of the Round of 64 of the US Open in New York, New York.
de Minaur's match against Wu will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Wu vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Wu took down Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- In his previous tournament, the Citi Open, Wu fell in a round of 64 to No. 99-ranked Yosuke Watanuki, 4-1 (retired) on July 31.
- de Minaur advanced past Timofey Skatov 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- de Minaur suffered defeat in the round of 32 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, when he lost 5-7, 4-6 to Gael Monfils.
- This is the first time that Wu and de Minaur have gone head to head in the last five years.
Wu vs. de Minaur Odds and Probabilities
|Yibing Wu
|Alex de Minaur
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|40.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.5
