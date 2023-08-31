A match between Yibing Wu (No. 86) and Alex de Minaur (No. 13) is scheduled for Thursday, August 31 as part of the Round of 64 of the US Open in New York, New York.

de Minaur's match against Wu will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Wu vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Wu took down Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In his previous tournament, the Citi Open, Wu fell in a round of 64 to No. 99-ranked Yosuke Watanuki, 4-1 (retired) on July 31.

de Minaur advanced past Timofey Skatov 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

de Minaur suffered defeat in the round of 32 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, when he lost 5-7, 4-6 to Gael Monfils.

This is the first time that Wu and de Minaur have gone head to head in the last five years.

Wu vs. de Minaur Odds and Probabilities

Yibing Wu Alex de Minaur +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 40.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.5

