Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Alex de Minaur (No. 13) will face Yibing Wu (No. 86) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.
de Minaur has -350 odds to bring home a victory versus Wu (+260).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Yibing Wu
|Alex de Minaur
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|40.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions
Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights
- Wu is looking to stay on track after a 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 52-ranked Dusan Lajovic in Tuesday's Round of 128.
- de Minaur will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over No. 129-ranked Timofey Skatov in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Wu has played 26.2 games per match (38.6 in best-of-five matches) in his 30 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- In his 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wu has played an average of 27.6 games (44.7 in best-of-five matches).
- de Minaur is averaging 23.4 games per match (32.4 in best-of-five matches) through his 61 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.1% of those games.
- de Minaur is averaging 23.7 games per match (30.8 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set through 42 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Wu and de Minaur have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.