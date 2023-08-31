Alex de Minaur (No. 13) will face Yibing Wu (No. 86) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.

de Minaur has -350 odds to bring home a victory versus Wu (+260).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 77.8% chance to win.

Yibing Wu Alex de Minaur +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 40.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Wu is looking to stay on track after a 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 52-ranked Dusan Lajovic in Tuesday's Round of 128.

de Minaur will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over No. 129-ranked Timofey Skatov in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Wu has played 26.2 games per match (38.6 in best-of-five matches) in his 30 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wu has played an average of 27.6 games (44.7 in best-of-five matches).

de Minaur is averaging 23.4 games per match (32.4 in best-of-five matches) through his 61 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.1% of those games.

de Minaur is averaging 23.7 games per match (30.8 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set through 42 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Wu and de Minaur have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.