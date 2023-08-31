Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Yu Hsiou Hsu, the No. 237-ranked player, and Cameron Norrie, the No. 16-ranked player, will come together on August 31 for a match in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
You can see Norrie look to take down Hsu on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Hsu vs. Norrie Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Hsu took down Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
- In the the Wimbledon, Hsu's previous tournament, he was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by No. 176-ranked Jesper de Jong on June 26 in the qualification round 1 round.
- Norrie beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Norrie squared off against Gael Monfils in the round of 64 and was taken down 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.
- Hsu and Norrie haven't played each other in the last five years.
Hsu vs. Norrie Odds and Probabilities
|Yu Hsiou Hsu
|Cameron Norrie
|+675
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|12.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|36.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.