Yu Hsiou Hsu, the No. 237-ranked player, and Cameron Norrie, the No. 16-ranked player, will come together on August 31 for a match in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

You can see Norrie look to take down Hsu on ESPN.

Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Hsu vs. Norrie Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Hsu took down Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

In the the Wimbledon, Hsu's previous tournament, he was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by No. 176-ranked Jesper de Jong on June 26 in the qualification round 1 round.

Norrie beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Norrie squared off against Gael Monfils in the round of 64 and was taken down 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.

Hsu and Norrie haven't played each other in the last five years.

Hsu vs. Norrie Odds and Probabilities

Yu Hsiou Hsu Cameron Norrie +675 Odds to Win Match -1400 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 12.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

