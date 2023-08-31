In a match slated for Thursday, Cameron Norrie (No. 16 in rankings) will take on Yu Hsiou Hsu (No. 237) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Norrie is favored (-1400) against Hsu (+675) .

Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 93.3% chance to win.

Yu Hsiou Hsu Cameron Norrie +675 Odds to Win Match -1400 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 12.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Hsu eliminated No. 78-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Norrie beat No. 83-ranked Alexander Shevchenko, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

In his 10 matches over the past year across all court types, Hsu has played an average of 24.3 games (31.0 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Hsu has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 25.4 games per match (31.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 54.2% of games.

In his 56 matches in the past year across all court types, Norrie is averaging 26.0 games per match (33.2 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.9% of those games.

In 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, Norrie has averaged 26.4 games per match (32.3 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 54.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Hsu and Norrie have matched up in the last five years.

