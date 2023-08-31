Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In a match slated for Thursday, Cameron Norrie (No. 16 in rankings) will take on Yu Hsiou Hsu (No. 237) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
In this Round of 64 matchup, Norrie is favored (-1400) against Hsu (+675) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 93.3% chance to win.
|Yu Hsiou Hsu
|Cameron Norrie
|+675
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|12.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|36.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Hsu eliminated No. 78-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Norrie beat No. 83-ranked Alexander Shevchenko, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
- In his 10 matches over the past year across all court types, Hsu has played an average of 24.3 games (31.0 in best-of-five matches).
- On hard courts, Hsu has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 25.4 games per match (31.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 54.2% of games.
- In his 56 matches in the past year across all court types, Norrie is averaging 26.0 games per match (33.2 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.9% of those games.
- In 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, Norrie has averaged 26.4 games per match (32.3 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 54.2% of those games.
- This is the first time that Hsu and Norrie have matched up in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.