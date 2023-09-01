Adam Duvall vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall and his 1.154 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Astros.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .276 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks.
- Duvall is batting .444 with four homers during his last games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 62.3% of his games this year (43 of 69), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (29.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.6% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30 games this year (43.5%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (44.9%), including five multi-run games (7.2%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.305
|AVG
|.243
|.363
|OBP
|.313
|.641
|SLG
|.539
|23
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|19
|44/11
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles (3-15) takes the mound for the Royals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 6.32 ERA in 142 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (6.32), 39th in WHIP (1.300), and 51st in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
