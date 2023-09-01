The Round of 32 at the US Open will feature Adrian Mannarino and Frances Tiafoe competing on Friday, September 1 in New York, New York.

The Mannarino-Tiafoe matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Frances Tiafoe Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Mannarino vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

Mannarino defeated Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Mannarino lost in the quarterfinals to No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 3-6 on August 18.

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Tiafoe defeated No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner, winning 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

In the Western & Southern Open, Tiafoe's last tournament, he squared off against No. 51-ranked Stan Wawrinka in the round of 32 on August 16 and was defeated 3-6, 4-6.

This is the first time that Mannarino and Tiafoe have competed against each other in the last five years.

Mannarino vs. Tiafoe Odds and Probabilities

Adrian Mannarino Frances Tiafoe +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 41.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.8

