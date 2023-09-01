Adrian Mannarino vs. Frances Tiafoe: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 32 at the US Open will feature Adrian Mannarino and Frances Tiafoe competing on Friday, September 1 in New York, New York.
The Mannarino-Tiafoe matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Adrian Mannarino vs. Frances Tiafoe Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Mannarino vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info
- Mannarino defeated Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Mannarino lost in the quarterfinals to No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 3-6 on August 18.
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Tiafoe defeated No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner, winning 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
- In the Western & Southern Open, Tiafoe's last tournament, he squared off against No. 51-ranked Stan Wawrinka in the round of 32 on August 16 and was defeated 3-6, 4-6.
- This is the first time that Mannarino and Tiafoe have competed against each other in the last five years.
Mannarino vs. Tiafoe Odds and Probabilities
|Adrian Mannarino
|Frances Tiafoe
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|41.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.8
