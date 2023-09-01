In the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino takes on No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Tiafoe is favored (-350) versus Mannarino (+240) .

Adrian Mannarino vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Adrian Mannarino vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 77.8% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Frances Tiafoe +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 41.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.8

Adrian Mannarino vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

Mannarino is looking to stay on track after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 92-ranked Fabian Marozsan in Wednesday's Round of 64.

Tiafoe eliminated Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Mannarino has played 23.8 games per match (32.8 in best-of-five matches) in his 52 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Through 30 matches over the past year on hard courts, Mannarino has played 23.9 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.6% of them.

In his 59 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Tiafoe is averaging 26.4 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 53.1% of those games.

Through 38 matches on hard courts in the past year, Tiafoe has averaged 26.0 games per match (38.6 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 52.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Mannarino and Tiafoe have not played against each other.

