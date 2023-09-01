Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 32 at the US Open is set for Friday, with Aslan Karatsev, the No. 77-ranked player, taking on Ben Shelton, the No. 47-ranked player.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Shelton and Karatsev meet.
Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Shelton vs. Karatsev Matchup Info
- Shelton advanced over Dominic Thiem 7-6, 1-0 (retired) on Wednesday, clinching a spot in the Round of 32.
- In his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Shelton was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 6-7 on August 16, in the round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Karatsev took home the victory against No. 63-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.
- In the Western & Southern Open, Karatsev's previous tournament, he went head to head with No. 88-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler in the qualification round 1 on August 12 and lost 4-6, 4-6.
- Shelton hasn't played Karatsev in the past five years.
Shelton vs. Karatsev Odds and Probabilities
|Ben Shelton
|Aslan Karatsev
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|52.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.5
