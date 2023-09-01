The Round of 32 at the US Open is set for Friday, with Aslan Karatsev, the No. 77-ranked player, taking on Ben Shelton, the No. 47-ranked player.

Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Shelton vs. Karatsev Matchup Info

Shelton advanced over Dominic Thiem 7-6, 1-0 (retired) on Wednesday, clinching a spot in the Round of 32.

In his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Shelton was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 6-7 on August 16, in the round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Karatsev took home the victory against No. 63-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.

In the Western & Southern Open, Karatsev's previous tournament, he went head to head with No. 88-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler in the qualification round 1 on August 12 and lost 4-6, 4-6.

Shelton hasn't played Karatsev in the past five years.

Shelton vs. Karatsev Odds and Probabilities

Ben Shelton Aslan Karatsev -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 52.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.5

