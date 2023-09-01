In the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, No. 47-ranked Ben Shelton meets No. 77 Aslan Karatsev.

Shelton carries -155 odds to take home a win versus Karatsev (+120).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 60.8% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Aslan Karatsev -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 52.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Friday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

Shelton advanced past Dominic Thiem 7-6, 1-0 (retired) in the Round of 64.

Karatsev won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In his 33 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Shelton has played an average of 29.1 games (42.6 in best-of-five matches).

In his 19 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shelton has played an average of 28.8 games (43.4 in best-of-five matches).

Karatsev has averaged 24.4 games per match (38.6 in best-of-five matches) in his 50 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.7% of the games.

Through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Karatsev has averaged 22.4 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set, winning 47.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Shelton and Karatsev have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.