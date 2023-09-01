Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, No. 47-ranked Ben Shelton meets No. 77 Aslan Karatsev.
Shelton carries -155 odds to take home a win versus Karatsev (+120).
Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Ben Shelton
|Aslan Karatsev
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|52.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.5
Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights
- Shelton advanced past Dominic Thiem 7-6, 1-0 (retired) in the Round of 64.
- Karatsev won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- In his 33 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Shelton has played an average of 29.1 games (42.6 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 19 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shelton has played an average of 28.8 games (43.4 in best-of-five matches).
- Karatsev has averaged 24.4 games per match (38.6 in best-of-five matches) in his 50 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.7% of the games.
- Through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Karatsev has averaged 22.4 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set, winning 47.4% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Shelton and Karatsev have not played against each other.
