Borna Gojo vs. Jiri Vesely: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Borna Gojo and Jiri Vesely will clash on Friday in the Round of 32 of the US Open.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Gojo and Vesely take the court.
Borna Gojo vs. Jiri Vesely Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Gojo vs. Vesely Matchup Info
- Gojo is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 40-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in Wednesday's Round of 64.
- In his last tournament (the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers), Gojo was beaten by Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 on August 5, in the qualification round 1.
- Vesely advanced past Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- In his most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) on July 7, Vesely played Christopher O'Connell in the round of 64 and was taken down 3-6, 5-7, 4-6.
- Gojo hasn't squared off against Vesely in the past five years.
Gojo vs. Vesely Odds and Probabilities
|Borna Gojo
|Jiri Vesely
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|61.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.5
