USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Borna Gojo and Jiri Vesely will clash on Friday in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Tune in to ESPN to watch Gojo and Vesely take the court.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Borna Gojo vs. Jiri Vesely Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Gojo vs. Vesely Matchup Info

Gojo is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 40-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in Wednesday's Round of 64.

In his last tournament (the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers), Gojo was beaten by Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 on August 5, in the qualification round 1.

Vesely advanced past Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In his most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) on July 7, Vesely played Christopher O'Connell in the round of 64 and was taken down 3-6, 5-7, 4-6.

Gojo hasn't squared off against Vesely in the past five years.

Gojo vs. Vesely Odds and Probabilities

Borna Gojo Jiri Vesely -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 61.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.