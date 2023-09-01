In the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, we have a matchup of No. 437-ranked Jiri Vesely versus No. 105 Borna Gojo.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Vesely (+240), Gojo is favored with -350 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Borna Gojo vs. Jiri Vesely Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Borna Gojo vs. Jiri Vesely Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Gojo has a 77.8% chance to win.

Borna Gojo Jiri Vesely -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 61.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Borna Gojo vs. Jiri Vesely Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Gojo eliminated No. 40-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Vesely made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 20-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 on Wednesday.

Gojo has played 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.5 games per match (32.7 in best-of-five matches).

Through 19 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Gojo has played 26.7 games per match (27.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 54.2% of them.

In his three matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Vesely is averaging 38.3 games per match (38.3 in best-of-five matches) while winning 47.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Gojo and Vesely have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.