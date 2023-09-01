Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 32 at the US Open will feature Caroline Wozniacki and Jennifer Brady going toe to toe on Friday, September 1 in New York, New York.
You can watch the action on ESPN as Wozniacki attempts to knock out Brady.
Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Wozniacki vs. Brady Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Wozniacki took down No. 11-ranked Petra Kvitova, 7-5, 7-6.
- In the the Western & Southern Open, Wozniacki's last tournament, she was beaten 4-6, 4-6 by No. 45-ranked Varvara Gracheva on August 15 in the round of 64 round.
- Brady defeated Magda Linette 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- On August 15, Brady lost to No. 22-ranked Donna Vekic, 6-7, 5-7, in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Wozniacki hasn't played Brady in the past five years.
Wozniacki vs. Brady Odds and Probabilities
|Caroline Wozniacki
|Jennifer Brady
|-125
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|55.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|51.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.4
