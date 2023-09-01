The Round of 32 at the US Open will feature Caroline Wozniacki and Jennifer Brady going toe to toe on Friday, September 1 in New York, New York.

You can watch the action on ESPN as Wozniacki attempts to knock out Brady.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wozniacki vs. Brady Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Wozniacki took down No. 11-ranked Petra Kvitova, 7-5, 7-6.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Wozniacki's last tournament, she was beaten 4-6, 4-6 by No. 45-ranked Varvara Gracheva on August 15 in the round of 64 round.

Brady defeated Magda Linette 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

On August 15, Brady lost to No. 22-ranked Donna Vekic, 6-7, 5-7, in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Wozniacki hasn't played Brady in the past five years.

Wozniacki vs. Brady Odds and Probabilities

Caroline Wozniacki Jennifer Brady -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.