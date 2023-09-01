In the Round of 32 of the US Open on Friday, Caroline Wozniacki takes on Jennifer Brady (No. 433).

Wozniacki has -125 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Brady (+100).

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Wozniacki has a 55.6% chance to win.

Caroline Wozniacki Jennifer Brady -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady Trends and Insights

Wozniacki is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 7-6 win over No. 11-ranked Petra Kvitova in Wednesday's Round of 64.

Brady is coming off a 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 victory over No. 24-ranked Magda Linette in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Wozniacki has played three matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 18.7 games per match.

Through three matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Wozniacki has played 18.7 games per match and won 48.2% of them.

Brady has averaged 24.6 games per match through her five matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 46.3% of the games.

Brady has played five matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.6 games per match and 10.3 games per set while winning 46.3% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Wozniacki and Brady have not met on the court.

