Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 32 of the US Open on Friday, Caroline Wozniacki takes on Jennifer Brady (No. 433).
Wozniacki has -125 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Brady (+100).
Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Wozniacki has a 55.6% chance to win.
|Caroline Wozniacki
|Jennifer Brady
|-125
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|55.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|51.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.4
Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady Trends and Insights
- Wozniacki is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 7-6 win over No. 11-ranked Petra Kvitova in Wednesday's Round of 64.
- Brady is coming off a 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 victory over No. 24-ranked Magda Linette in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- Wozniacki has played three matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 18.7 games per match.
- Through three matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Wozniacki has played 18.7 games per match and won 48.2% of them.
- Brady has averaged 24.6 games per match through her five matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 46.3% of the games.
- Brady has played five matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.6 games per match and 10.3 games per set while winning 46.3% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Wozniacki and Brady have not met on the court.
