Dominic Stephan Stricker and Benjamin Bonzi are on track to square off in the Round of 32 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1.

ESPN will show this Stricker versus Bonzi match.

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Benjamin Bonzi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Stricker vs. Bonzi Matchup Info

By taking down No. 7-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6 on Wednesday, Stricker reached the Round of 32.

In his last tournament (the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023), Stricker was defeated by Joris de Loore 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 on July 25, in the round of 32.

Bonzi advanced to the Round of 32 by beating No. 30-ranked Christopher Eubanks 7-6, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 on Wednesday.

In his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open) on August 22, Bonzi squared off against Sebastian Korda in the round of 32 and was taken down 2-6, 3-6.

This is the first time that Stricker and Bonzi have played each other in the last five years.

Stricker vs. Bonzi Odds and Probabilities

Dominic Stephan Stricker Benjamin Bonzi -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

