In a match scheduled for Friday, Benjamin Bonzi (No. 108 in rankings) will meet Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 128) in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Stricker is favored (-140) in this match, compared to the underdog Bonzi, who is +110.

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Benjamin Bonzi Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Benjamin Bonzi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Stephan Stricker has a 58.3% chance to win.

Dominic Stephan Stricker Benjamin Bonzi -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Benjamin Bonzi Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Stricker beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6.

Bonzi eliminated Christopher Eubanks 7-6, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Stricker has played 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 26.4 games per match (33.4 in best-of-five matches).

Through 18 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Stricker has played 26.1 games per match (32.2 in best-of-five matches) and won 54.9% of them.

Bonzi has played 32 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.9 games per match (39.4 in best-of-five matches) and winning 48.5% of those games.

In 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Bonzi has averaged 25.9 games per match (41.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 50.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Stricker and Bonzi have matched up in the last five years.

