Elena Rybakina and Sorana Cirstea are scheduled to square off in the Round of 32 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1.

Check out the Rybakina-Cirstea match on ESPN.

Elena Rybakina vs. Sorana Cirstea Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina vs. Cirstea Matchup Info

In her most recent match at the US Open, Rybakina advanced over Ajla Tomljanovic via walkover.

Rybakina was defeated in the round of 16 of her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 6-4, 2-5 (retired) by No. 43-ranked Jasmine Paolini on August 17.

Cirstea will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 89-ranked Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Cirstea went up against Maria Sakkari in the round of 32 and was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 5-7.

In two head-to-head matches, Rybakina has taken down Cirstea two times, while Cirstea has won zero matches. Rybakina took home the win in their last meeting 6-0, 6-3 in the Round of 128 of the French Open on September 29, 2020.

In five total sets, Rybakina has the advantage, earning the win in four of them, while Cirstea has taken one.

Rybakina has gotten the better of Cirstea in 40 total games between them, winning 27 games (67.5%) against Cirstea's 13.

Rybakina vs. Cirstea Odds and Probabilities

Elena Rybakina Sorana Cirstea -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

