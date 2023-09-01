No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina will take on No. 30 Sorana Cirstea in the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, September 1.

In this Round of 32 match versus Cirstea (+240), Rybakina is the favorite with -350 odds.

Elena Rybakina vs. Sorana Cirstea Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Elena Rybakina vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Elena Rybakina Sorana Cirstea -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Elena Rybakina vs. Sorana Cirstea Trends and Insights

Rybakina advanced over Ajla Tomljanovic - (retired) on Wednesday, securing a berth in the Round of 32.

Cirstea eliminated Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Rybakina has played 57 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.4 games per match.

Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Rybakina has played 23.1 games per match and won 55.8% of them.

Cirstea has averaged 23.0 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.

Cirstea has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.7% of those games.

Rybakina and Cirstea have met two times dating back to 2015, and Rybakina has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-0, 6-3 win in their most recent meeting on September 29, 2020 at the French Open.

In five total sets against each other, Rybakina has taken four, while Cirstea has claimed one.

Rybakina has the edge in 40 total games against Cirstea, taking 27 of them.

In two matches between Rybakina and Cirstea, they have played 20 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

