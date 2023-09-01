In Friday's Round of 32 of the US Open, Elise Mertens, the No. 32-ranked player, will compete against Cori Gauff (ranked No. 6).

The Mertens-Gauff matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Elise Mertens vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Mertens vs. Gauff Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Mertens defeated Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-6, 6-1.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Mertens' last tournament, she was defeated 2-6, 6-4, 1-6 by No. 35-ranked Marie Bouzkova on August 16 in the round of 32 round.

Gauff made it to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 63-ranked Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Gauff secured the title in the Western & Southern Open, her last tournament, emerging victorious over No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova (6-3, 6-4) in the final on August 20.

When these two competitors have met on the court, Gauff has tallied two wins, while Mertens has zero. In their last meeting on May 29, 2022, Gauff got it done with a 6-4, 6-0 win.

Gauff has bested Mertens in five total sets, winning four sets (80.0%) against Mertens's one.

Gauff has won 26 games versus Mertens, good for a 55.3% winning percentage, while Mertens has won 21 games.

Mertens vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Elise Mertens Cori Gauff +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +550 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

