In the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, we have a matchup featuring No. 6-ranked Cori Gauff against No. 32 Elise Mertens.

With -700 odds, Gauff is the favorite against Mertens (+450) for this match.

Elise Mertens vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Elise Mertens vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 87.5% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Cori Gauff +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +550 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

Elise Mertens vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

By beating No. 34-ranked Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Wednesday, Mertens reached the Round of 32.

Gauff took home the win 6-3, 6-2 versus Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Mertens has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.8 games per match.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Mertens has played 20.1 games per match and won 55.6% of them.

In her 61 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Gauff is averaging 19.5 games per match and winning 57.7% of those games.

In 43 matches on hard courts in the past year, Gauff has averaged 19.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 59.1% of those games.

Gauff has taken down Mertens two times in two meetings. Gauff secured the win in their most recent match 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 16 of the French Open on May 29, 2022.

In terms of sets, Gauff has taken four against Mertens (80.0%), while Mertens has claimed one.

Gauff and Mertens have matched up in 47 total games, with Gauff winning 26 and Mertens securing 21.

Mertens and Gauff have matched up two times, averaging 23.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

