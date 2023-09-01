Iga Swiatek vs. Kaja Juvan: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Friday's Round of 32 of the US Open, Iga Swiatek, the No. 1-ranked player, will square off against Kaja Juvan (ranked No. 145).
You can watch ESPN to see Swiatek attempt to take down Juvan.
Iga Swiatek vs. Kaja Juvan Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Swiatek vs. Juvan Matchup Info
- By beating No. 322-ranked Daria Saville 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday, Swiatek reached the Round of 32.
- In her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Swiatek made a run before losing to Cori Gauff in the semifinals 6-7, 6-3, 4-6 on August 19.
- Juvan advanced to the Round of 32 by beating No. 50-ranked Lauren Davis 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.
- On July 24, Juvan was defeated by No. 93-ranked Kaia Kanepi, 1-6, 4-6, in the round of 32 of her last tournament, the Hamburg.
- Swiatek and Juvan have matched up two times in the last five years, and Swiatek has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-0, 7-5 victory for Swiatek at the French Open on May 31, 2021, the last time these two met on the court.
- Swiatek has taken the W in four sets versus Juvan, good for an 80.0% win rate, while Juvan has won one set.
- Swiatek has bested Juvan in 41 total games between them, claiming 27 games (65.9%) against Juvan's 14.
Swiatek vs. Juvan Odds and Probabilities
|Iga Swiatek
|Kaja Juvan
|-10000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1550
|+225
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|99.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|6.1%
|30.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|66.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|33.2
