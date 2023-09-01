In Friday's Round of 32 of the US Open, Iga Swiatek, the No. 1-ranked player, will square off against Kaja Juvan (ranked No. 145).

You can watch ESPN to see Swiatek attempt to take down Juvan.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Iga Swiatek vs. Kaja Juvan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Swiatek vs. Juvan Matchup Info

By beating No. 322-ranked Daria Saville 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday, Swiatek reached the Round of 32.

In her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Swiatek made a run before losing to Cori Gauff in the semifinals 6-7, 6-3, 4-6 on August 19.

Juvan advanced to the Round of 32 by beating No. 50-ranked Lauren Davis 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

On July 24, Juvan was defeated by No. 93-ranked Kaia Kanepi, 1-6, 4-6, in the round of 32 of her last tournament, the Hamburg.

Swiatek and Juvan have matched up two times in the last five years, and Swiatek has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-0, 7-5 victory for Swiatek at the French Open on May 31, 2021, the last time these two met on the court.

Swiatek has taken the W in four sets versus Juvan, good for an 80.0% win rate, while Juvan has won one set.

Swiatek has bested Juvan in 41 total games between them, claiming 27 games (65.9%) against Juvan's 14.

Swiatek vs. Juvan Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Kaja Juvan -10000 Odds to Win Match +1550 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 6.1% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 66.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.