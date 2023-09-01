In the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, we have a matchup featuring No. 145-ranked Kaja Juvan versus No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

In this Round of 32 match versus Juvan (+1550), Swiatek is favored to win with -10000 odds.

Iga Swiatek vs. Kaja Juvan Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Kaja Juvan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 99.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Kaja Juvan -10000 Odds to Win Match +1550 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 6.1% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 66.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.2

Iga Swiatek vs. Kaja Juvan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Swiatek beat No. 322-ranked Daria Saville, 6-3, 6-4.

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Juvan beat No. 50-ranked Lauren Davis, winning 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Swiatek has played 18.8 games per match in her 79 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In her 49 matches on hard courts over the past year, Swiatek has played an average of 19.0 games.

Juvan has played 31 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.0 games per match and winning 54.3% of those games.

Juvan has played 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 51.6% of games.

In two head-to-head matches, Swiatek has taken down Juvan two times. Swiatek claimed their last match 6-0, 7-5 on May 31, 2021 in the French Open Round of 128.

Swiatek and Juvan have competed in five sets against on another, with Swiatek capturing four of them.

Swiatek has taken down Juvan in 27 of 41 total games between them, good for a 65.9% win rate.

Swiatek and Juvan have squared off two times, averaging 20.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

