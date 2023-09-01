The Round of 32 of the US Open will see Jakub Mensik and Taylor Fritz match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, September 1.

Watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Mensik looks to take down Fritz.

Jakub Mensik vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN
Court Surface: Hard

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Mensik vs. Fritz Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Mensik beat Titouan Droguet 3-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-3.

In the the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023, Mensik's last tournament, he was beaten in the quarterfinals 4-6, 2-6 by No. 137-ranked Fabio Fognini on July 28.

Fritz took home the win 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 against Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinal of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 18, Fritz was eliminated by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic 0-6, 4-6.

Mensik and Fritz haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Mensik vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities

Jakub Mensik Taylor Fritz +650 Odds to Win Match -1200 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

