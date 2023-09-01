On Friday, Jakub Mensik (No. 206 in the world) faces Taylor Fritz (No. 9) in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Fritz is favored (-1200) in this match, compared to the underdog Mensik, who is +650.

Jakub Mensik vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jakub Mensik vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 92.3% chance to win.

Jakub Mensik Taylor Fritz +650 Odds to Win Match -1200 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

Jakub Mensik vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 171-ranked Titouan Droguet 3-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday, Mensik reached the Round of 32.

Fritz took home the win 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 against Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Mensik has played eight matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.5 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches).

Mensik has played 31.0 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) in his five matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Fritz has played 72 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.2% of the games. He averages 25.6 games per match (41.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Fritz has played 48 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.0 games per match (48.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 54.7% of games.

Mensik and Fritz have not competed against each other since 2015.

