The Round of 32 at the US Open will feature Jelena Ostapenko and Bernarda Pera matching up on Friday, September 1 in New York, New York.

You can see Ostapenko try to knock out Pera on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Bernarda Pera Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Ostapenko vs. Pera Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Ostapenko took down Elina Avanesyan 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Ostapenko's previous tournament, she was defeated 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 by No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina on August 16 in the round of 32 round.

Pera made it to the Round of 32 by taking down No. 95-ranked Xiyu Wang 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 on Wednesday.

On August 15, Pera was defeated by No. 63-ranked Martina Trevisan, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, in the round of 64 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

In the sole matchup between Ostapenko and Pera in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at 2019 WTA Jurmala, Latvia, Women Singles, Pera came out on top, claiming the 6-2, 6-1 win.

Pera has won two sets against Ostapenko, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Ostapenko has won zero sets.

Pera has taken 12 games against Ostapenko, good for an 80.0% win rate, while Ostapenko has won three games.

Ostapenko vs. Pera Odds and Probabilities

Jelena Ostapenko Bernarda Pera -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 61.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.