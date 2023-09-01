In the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, No. 21-ranked Jelena Ostapenko meets No. 73 Bernarda Pera.

Ostapenko is getting -500 odds to take home a win versus Pera (+333).

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Bernarda Pera Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Bernarda Pera Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has an 83.3% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Bernarda Pera -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 61.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.6

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Bernarda Pera Trends and Insights

Ostapenko is coming off a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 win over No. 66-ranked Elina Avanesyan in Wednesday's Round of 64.

Pera won 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 against Xiyu Wang in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Through 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), Ostapenko has played 22.6 games per match and won 54.0% of them.

Ostapenko has played 22.7 games per match in her 31 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Pera has played 48 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.9 games per match and winning 48.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Pera has played 27 matches and averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Ostapenko and Pera have played one time dating back to 2015, in the 2019 WTA Jurmala, Latvia, Women Singles Round of 32. Pera won that bout 6-2, 6-1.

In two head-to-head sets between Pera and Ostapenko, Pera has yet to drop any of them.

Pera has captured 12 games (80.0% win rate) versus Ostapenko, who has secured three games.

In one match between Ostapenko and Pera, they have played 15 games and two sets per match on average.

