USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Karolina Muchova and Taylor Townsend will meet on Friday in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

You can watch Muchova attempt to hold off Townsend on ESPN.

Karolina Muchova vs. Taylor Townsend Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Muchova vs. Townsend Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Muchova advanced past No. 77-ranked Magdalena Frech, 6-3, 6-3.

Muchova was beaten in the final of her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 3-6, 4-6 by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff on August 20.

Townsend made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 19-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6, 7-5 on Wednesday.

On August 13, Townsend lost to No. 64-ranked Martina Trevisan, 4-6, 6-4, 5-7, in the qualification final of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Muchova hasn't squared off against Townsend in the past five years.

Muchova vs. Townsend Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Muchova Taylor Townsend -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

