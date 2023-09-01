No. 10-ranked Karolina Muchova will take on No. 132 Taylor Townsend in the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, September 1.

Muchova carries -500 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Townsend (+333).

Karolina Muchova vs. Taylor Townsend Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Karolina Muchova vs. Taylor Townsend Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has an 83.3% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Taylor Townsend -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

Karolina Muchova vs. Taylor Townsend Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 77-ranked Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday, Muchova advanced to the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Townsend defeated No. 19-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, winning 7-6, 7-5.

Muchova has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Muchova has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 56.5% of games.

In her 25 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Townsend is averaging 22.2 games per match while winning 53.2% of those games.

Townsend has played 11 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 52.0% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Muchova and Townsend have not met on the court.

