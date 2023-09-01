In the Round of 32 of the US Open on Friday, Peyton Stearns (ranked No. 59) meets Katie Boulter (No. 61).

Stearns is favored (-140) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Boulter, who is +110.

Katie Boulter vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Katie Boulter vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 58.3% chance to win.

Katie Boulter Peyton Stearns +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 49.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.8

Katie Boulter vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 114-ranked Yafan Wang 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday, Boulter reached the Round of 32.

Stearns made it to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 87-ranked Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday.

Through 31 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Boulter has played 21.9 games per match and won 53.6% of them.

On hard courts, Boulter has played 19 matches over the past year, totaling 22.1 games per match while winning 53.0% of games.

Stearns has averaged 22.4 games per match through her 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.2% of the games.

Stearns has averaged 22.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set in 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.5% of those games.

In the only match between Boulter and Stearns dating back to 2015, in the ATX Open Round of 32, Stearns came out on top 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.

Stearns and Boulter have played three total sets, with Stearns winning two of them and Boulter one.

Stearns has beaten Boulter in 20 of 39 total games between them, good for a 51.3% win rate.

In one match between Boulter and Stearns, they have played 39.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

