The Round of 32 of the US Open will see Laslo Djere and Novak Djokovic go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, September 1.

Tune in to ESPN to see Djere and Djokovic hit the court.

Laslo Djere vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Djere vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Djere defeated No. 99-ranked Hugo Gaston, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.

Djere was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open) 3-6, 0-6 by No. 42-ranked Sebastian Baez on August 24.

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Djokovic took down No. 76-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, winning 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Djokovic was the last one standing in his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, as he made it to the title match and defeated No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 on August 20.

In the one matchup between Djere and Djokovic in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Belgrade Open, Djokovic was the last one standing, claiming the 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 victory.

Djokovic has bested Djere in three total sets, claiming two sets (66.7%) against Djere's one.

Djere has taken 18 games against Djokovic, good for a 52.9% win rate, while Djokovic has claimed 16 games.

Djere vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Laslo Djere Novak Djokovic +2000 Odds to Win Match -10000 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament -110 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 52.4% 32.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.6

