On Friday, Novak Djokovic (No. 2 in the world) takes on Laslo Djere (No. 38) in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Djokovic is getting -10000 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 over Djere (+2000).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Laslo Djere vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Laslo Djere vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 99.0% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Novak Djokovic +2000 Odds to Win Match -10000 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament -110 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 52.4% 32.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Friday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Laslo Djere vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 99-ranked Hugo Gaston 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday, Djere reached the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Djokovic clinched a victory against No. 76-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, winning 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Djere has played 62 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.2 games per match (34.1 in best-of-five matches).

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Djere has played 23.9 games per match (28.3 in best-of-five matches) and won 50.2% of them.

Djokovic has played 62 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) and winning 60.1% of those games.

Djokovic has played 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.9 games per match (28.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 61.5% of games.

In the lone match between Djere and Djokovic dating back to 2015, in the Belgrade Open Round of 16, Djokovic won 2-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Djokovic and Djere have matched up in three sets against each other, with Djokovic winning two of them.

Djere has taken 18 games (52.9% win rate) against Djokovic, who has secured 16 games.

In their one match against each other, Djere and Djokovic are averaging 34.0 games and 3.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.