Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23 points per game) and DeWanna Bonner (10th, 17.9) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (28-7) host the Connecticut Sun (25-11) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ION

Liberty vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 85 Sun 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-4.3)

New York (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Liberty vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

New York's record against the spread is 16-18-0.

New York has played 34 games this year, and 19 of them have gone over the total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty sport a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 89 points per game. Defensively, they rank fourth with 80.7 points allowed per contest.

In terms of rebounding, it's been a dominant stretch for New York, who is averaging 38.2 boards per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.3 boards per contest (third-best).

The Liberty rank eighth in the WNBA at 13.5 turnovers per game, but they are forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Liberty, who are making 11.1 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.5% from three-point land (second-best).

The Liberty are surrendering 7.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 34.2% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Of the shots taken by New York in 2023, 57.6% of them have been two-pointers (65.2% of the team's made baskets) and 42.4% have been from beyond three-point land (34.8%).

