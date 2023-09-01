Check out the injury report for the New York Liberty (28-7), which currently has only one player listed, as the Liberty ready for their matchup against the Connecticut Sun (25-11) at Barclays Center on Friday, September 1 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Liberty secured a 94-85 win over the Aces.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.3 1.7 1.3

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 1.6 1 0.2

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart paces her squad in both points (23) and rebounds (9.3) per game, and also posts 3.7 assists. At the other end, she puts up 1.5 steals (eighth in the WNBA) and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in the WNBA).

Sabrina Ionescu is posting 17.3 points, 5.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Courtney Vandersloot leads the Liberty at 8.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 10.2 points. She is first in the league in assists.

Jonquel Jones averages 11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor (fourth in WNBA).

Betnijah Laney averages 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -7.5 162.5

