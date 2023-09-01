USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Lin Zhu and Belinda Bencic will meet on Friday in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

You can follow the action on ESPN as Bencic looks to knock off Zhu.

Lin Zhu vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Zhu vs. Bencic Matchup Info

By defeating No. 18-ranked Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday, Zhu reached the Round of 32.

Zhu was beaten by Ekaterina Alexandrova short of the final (5-7, 2-6) on August 25 in the semifinals of her most recent tournament, the Tennis in the Land.

Bencic advanced past Yuriko Lily Miyazaki 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

On August 15, Bencic was defeated by No. 84-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, in the round of 64 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

This is the first time that Zhu and Bencic have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Zhu vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities

Lin Zhu Belinda Bencic +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

