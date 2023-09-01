In the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, No. 44-ranked Lin Zhu takes on No. 13 Belinda Bencic.

Against the underdog Zhu (+225), Bencic is the favorite (-300) to get to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lin Zhu vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lin Zhu vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 75.0% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Belinda Bencic +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lin Zhu vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

Zhu took down Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Bencic beat No. 198-ranked Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, winning 6-3, 6-3.

In her 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 21.1 games.

Zhu has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.4 games per match.

Bencic is averaging 21.4 games per match through her 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 55.9% of those games.

Through 41 matches on hard courts in the past year, Bencic has averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 55.9% of those games.

Zhu and Bencic have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.